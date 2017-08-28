Advertise with Austin Weekly News
63°
MainContact UsAdvertise 
Home
MainArticlesOpinionStreetbeatOut and AboutMultimedia
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCoupons  
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Residents festive about school year despite budget cuts

This year's Summer Fest West was bigger than ever, say organizers

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Igor Studenkov

Contributing Reporter

This year's Summer Fest West, held Aug. 26 at Marshall High School Campus Park, 3300 W. Jackson Blvd., had more seating for seniors, more musical acts and more backpacks to give away than ever even though conflict in Springfield has the state of public school funding in limbo. 

The event — hosted by Ald. Jason Ervin (28th) and his wife, state Rep. Melissa Conyears-Ervin (10th) — kicked off with a parade that started near the intersection of Laramie Avenue and Washington Boulevard and continued east on Washington Blvd. before ending at the park. Marchers included representatives from Fathers Who Care, UIC College Prep and the Noble Network of Charter Schools, among other entities. 

"The purpose of the event is to encourage our youth and entice our youth to go back to school," said Conyers-Ervin. 

Lavonda Scott, a long-time 28th Ward resident, has been volunteering for the festival's backpack giveaway for the past six years. She said that this year, festival organizers were giving away 1,500 backpacks to K-12 students from all over the city. 

 "As long as they're here and children are present, we'll be able to give them [backpacks] whether they're from the 28th Ward or not," Scott said.

But despite the festivities, the state of public school funding was still in the minds of some of the festival participants and organizers. 

William Jones, an instructor at Mashall High School, was on hand to recruit students. The school is a neighborhood high school, so anyone who lives within its attendance area is eligible to enroll. Jones said that key is to ensure that as many students that can enroll do.

"Kids move, and we don't have their addresses or phone numbers," he said.

Jones touted the school's culinary arts and horticulture programs, which have been in place for the past few years, as well Junior ROTC program. 

When asked about how the most recent CPS budget affected Marshall, he said that it hurt them – though he hoped it wouldn't stay that way. The budget is based on a number of students expected to enroll, and it gets adjusted a few weeks after the school starts based on how many students actually do enroll and stay enrolled.

"Just like every other school, we had to cut people," Jones said. "We won't know [the effects] until the school starts. Hopefully, we'll have enough students to bring people back."

At the same time, a larger uncertainty remains. As of the print deadline, the Illinois House of Representatives hasn't taken any action on Gov. Bruce Rauner's amendatory veto, which cut how much state funding CPS would get. The House can either override it, approve it or do nothing, which would automatically veto the entire bill, leaving all Illinois public schools without any state funding whatsoever.

On Aug. 24, the Associated Press reported that House Republicans and Democrats reached a compromise that could allow the override to move forward. They are expected to hash out the details on Aug. 27, and the House is expected to hold an override vote on Aug. 28.

Conyears-Ervin told this newspaper that she wasn't sure what the compromise entailed, but she was hoping that the override will go through.

"I am eager to finally override the Governor's veto and provide [funding] for the Chicago public schools," she said.

CONTACT: igorst3@hotmail.com  

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2017

To view the full print edition of the Austin Weekly News 2017 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Austin and Garfield Park.

            
AdvertiseClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

OAK PARK HUGE YARD SALE

Sat. 9/2 from 9:00-3:00PM at 1036 N Euclid Ave. (near Division St.) Featuring new & gently used items. Salesman Samples from the gift industry in original packaging- up to 75% off retail. Clothing, holiday decorations, jewelry, books, candles,...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

My granny is adorable if you all knew her trust me you...

By Ebony Donnell-Conley

Posted: August 16th, 2017 2:29 PM

On: Stella Johnson, lover of the blues,...

This is a question we want answers to, no more voting...

By Tamiko Holt

Posted: August 10th, 2017 8:10 PM

On: What's in it for the black...

We moved in to Cabrini-Green in about 1955, my parents...

By Anthony P Moore

Posted: August 5th, 2017 5:57 PM

On: The real story of living in...

We lived in Cabrini Green from 1979 to 2006. I...

By Sonya Moore

Posted: August 4th, 2017 7:41 PM

On: The real story of living in...

Please reference comment on Brian Boru in F.P.

By Gary Sullivan

Posted: July 28th, 2017 9:49 PM

On: Fuego Loco Cantina

Poor Service, Ample Parking, Don't take...

By Gary Sullivan

Posted: July 28th, 2017 9:46 PM

On: Brian Boru Irish Pub

P.S. I worked on Gov. Quinn Champaign. Will also work...

By Ruby Hutson

Posted: July 27th, 2017 3:20 PM

On: Former West Sider makes his last...

Go for it, might as well, can't get any worst....

By Ruby Hutson

Posted: July 27th, 2017 3:17 PM

On: Former West Sider makes his last...

Floyd Mittleman, Check out the Facebook Event post. 8...

By Jean Lotus

Posted: July 26th, 2017 4:58 PM

On: Open Door Theater

You could try calling the number given, just a thought.

By Jerry Webster

Posted: July 25th, 2017 6:46 PM

On: Open Door Theater

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close