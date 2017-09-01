Big week - September 6-13

By Michael Romain

Editor

The New Horizons Garden's 30th Anniversary Celebration will take place on Sunday, Sept. 10 at First Church of the Brethren, 425 S. Central Park Blvd. The worship service will take place at 11 a.m. and snacks, games and stories will take place in the garden at S. Central Park and Van Buren from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

