Eric U. Strickland is trying to rebuild Arthington
I spoke to Eric U. Strickland in June inside of 3333 Arthington, an office building on the former Sears headquarters complex in North Lawndale that Strickland is trying to develop. The West Side businessman, who is the former head of the Lawndale Business and Local Development Corporation, was a catalyst behind the Lofts on Arthington development, which comprises 180 affordable housing units that sit near the 3333 building, where Stricklan now keeps an office.
He's hoping to transform his office space into a hub of major redevelopment. During a brief interview in June, he spoke about the building's potential.
I am actively working on trying to get this building redeveloped. Right now, it's owned by the Royal Imperial Group. When Royal Imperial shut this building down, they told me I could stay based on my work with the lofts.
I've been in this office going on three years. We had attracted Chicago State to the site, but with a change in leadership and their budget situation, that deal fell through. I'm in the process of trying to talk to interested groups who might need the space and are looking to expand.
On the space's potential
The benefits of being in this space are enormous. You're close to downtown and the public transportation is fantastic. It's a growing neighborhood. If you look at all the development going on right now in the West Loop, this is the perfect location to create an offshoot of that.
— Michael Romain
Contact:
Email: michael@austinweeklynews.com Twitter: AustinWeeklyChi
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2017
|
To view the full print edition of the Austin Weekly News 2017 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Austin and Garfield Park.
|Advertise
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
My granny is adorable if you all knew her trust me you...
By Ebony Donnell-Conley
Posted: August 16th, 2017 2:29 PM
This is a question we want answers to, no more voting...
By Tamiko Holt
Posted: August 10th, 2017 8:10 PM
We moved in to Cabrini-Green in about 1955, my parents...
By Anthony P Moore
Posted: August 5th, 2017 5:57 PM
We lived in Cabrini Green from 1979 to 2006. I...
By Sonya Moore
Posted: August 4th, 2017 7:41 PM
Please reference comment on Brian Boru in F.P.
By Gary Sullivan
Posted: July 28th, 2017 9:49 PM
Poor Service, Ample Parking, Don't take...
By Gary Sullivan
Posted: July 28th, 2017 9:46 PM
P.S. I worked on Gov. Quinn Champaign. Will also work...
By Ruby Hutson
Posted: July 27th, 2017 3:20 PM
Go for it, might as well, can't get any worst....
By Ruby Hutson
Posted: July 27th, 2017 3:17 PM
Floyd Mittleman, Check out the Facebook Event post. 8...
By Jean Lotus
Posted: July 26th, 2017 4:58 PM
You could try calling the number given, just a thought.
By Jerry Webster
Posted: July 25th, 2017 6:46 PM