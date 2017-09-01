Lockwood Ave. residents unite
Community support for youth has been a concern for Austin residents this summer, including the residents of the 900 North block of Lockwood, who hosted a community block rally in June.
Organizer and resident Edie Jacobs said the event was about the community coming together to support one another. Kids, teenagers, elders and adults came out for the evening event, which included music and food. The residents also hosted a neighborhood meeting to discuss issues.
Jacobs, a former corrections officer, said jobs are especially needed for young people released from prison. She said she helps men and women find jobs, something she enjoys doing.
"The Lord bless me to get this going, and I have a passion for it, and I love it. Trying to help our people, that's what I'm about," said Jacobs, who works with the Westside Health Authority.
Rosetta Dotson, a chaplain at Loretto Hospital who spoke at the block rally, said young people also need adults to help guide and mentor them.
"We see in our community babies raising babies. So we need more women to teach them how to be women and mothers, and the [men] to teach the fathers how to be fathers," she said.
CONTACT: austintalks.org@gmail.com
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2017
|
To view the full print edition of the Austin Weekly News 2017 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Austin and Garfield Park.
|Advertise
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
My granny is adorable if you all knew her trust me you...
By Ebony Donnell-Conley
Posted: August 16th, 2017 2:29 PM
This is a question we want answers to, no more voting...
By Tamiko Holt
Posted: August 10th, 2017 8:10 PM
We moved in to Cabrini-Green in about 1955, my parents...
By Anthony P Moore
Posted: August 5th, 2017 5:57 PM
We lived in Cabrini Green from 1979 to 2006. I...
By Sonya Moore
Posted: August 4th, 2017 7:41 PM
Please reference comment on Brian Boru in F.P.
By Gary Sullivan
Posted: July 28th, 2017 9:49 PM
Poor Service, Ample Parking, Don't take...
By Gary Sullivan
Posted: July 28th, 2017 9:46 PM
P.S. I worked on Gov. Quinn Champaign. Will also work...
By Ruby Hutson
Posted: July 27th, 2017 3:20 PM
Go for it, might as well, can't get any worst....
By Ruby Hutson
Posted: July 27th, 2017 3:17 PM
Floyd Mittleman, Check out the Facebook Event post. 8...
By Jean Lotus
Posted: July 26th, 2017 4:58 PM
You could try calling the number given, just a thought.
By Jerry Webster
Posted: July 25th, 2017 6:46 PM