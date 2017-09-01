Remembering Elijah Simms
Sharita Galloway, of Oak Park, puts up a photo of her son, Elijah Sims on a cross on Wednesday, Aug. 30, during a remembrance celebration and barbecue for him at the corner of Lotus Avenue and Quincy Street in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. Sims was murdered last year in the same area as the celebration. Every Wednesday from 4-6 p.m., the community gets together and has a celebration on different corners in the area. The next cook out and block gathering will be at the corner of Congress Parkway and Lotus Avenue on Sept. 6.
