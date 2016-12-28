Advertise with Austin Weekly News
In West Garfield Park, TIF funds available for home repairs

The program funds critical exterior repairs and some life-saving interior repairs 

Youth transitional housing headed to North Lawndale

A residential building will be converted into housing for homeless students

Letters

Honoring our military

Big week

Apply for a tax rebate | See 'The Other Cinderalla' 

The end is near! A year in the rear view window

Time goes by too fast nowadays 

Is Seasonal Affective Disorder real?

Look out for the symptoms of this very serious emotional disorder 

The year in photos
For the West Side, 2016 was one of tragedy, with gun-related violence having skyrocketed to its highest point in two decades. But the triumphs, although smaller and quieter, were more prevalent. Here is a small snapshot of the  flourishing and resilience that makes the West Side one of the city's best places to live, work and play. | Sebastian Hidalgo/Contributor
OUT AND ABOUT

BY DAWN FERENCAK

Fathers & Families Thanksgiving Dinner

Teamwork can make the dream work!

West Side Men Host 3rd Annual Free Men's Health Fair

The event included complimentary lunch and free health screenings.

STREETBEAT

Were you surprised that the white female Tulsa officer was quickly indicted for manslaughter in the shooting death of unarmed black man Terence Crutcher?

What are two reasons why you're supporting either Trump or Clinton?

This is the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. What are your thoughts on how the United States is fighting the war on terrorism?

WEST GARFIELD PARK COMMUNITY STAKEHOLDERS

BY WEST GARFIELD PARK COMMUNITY STAKEHOLDERS

CAN TV Community Empowerment Show, Dec. 29th

CAN TV Community Empowerment Show, Dec. 22nd

CAN TV Community Empowerment Show, Dec. 15th

WEST SIDE BLUES

BY BONNI MCKEOWN

Larry Taylor album on the way: New generations of Chicago Blues

Larry Taylor, Killer Ray play Thursday at Columbus Park

West Side bluesmen to headline Aug. 6 fest in Douglas Park

MEN'S WEST SIDE NETWORKING GROUP

BY WEST SIDE MEN

West Side Men meets December 16th

West Side Men meets August 19th

West Side Men networking meeting is June 17th

Community Announcements

Join Commissioner Richard Boykin for Hope Friday, Dec. 23

Hope Friday will be celebrated on Dec. 23rd at MacArthur's Restaurant, 5412 W. Madison St. in Chicago.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder & Suicide Prevention

This program will also assist you in identifying non-military members who may also be experiencing PTSD from events in...

More Than a Month: In Case You Missed It...Filmscreening

His event will be held at the Oak Park Main Library, Second Floor - Veterans Room.    

More Than a Month: Post Prison Traumatic Stress Disorder

Learn about the lasting effects of incarceration on individuals and communities from The North Lawndale...

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Austin Weekly News 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Classified Ad

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

River Forest synagogue is looking for an outgoing individual with solid MS Office, Office Professional, and customer relations experience. Database training provided. Busy office. Need someone to work on a variety of projects simultaneously who...

Featured Listing

Avenue Computer

159 S. Oak Park Ave.

Oak Park IL, 60302

708-948-7592

Latest Comments

On behalf of The North Avenue District,...

By Judith Alexander

Posted: December 28th, 2016 2:01 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

It is Austin's time to shine! All things are...

By Qui Bella

Posted: December 27th, 2016 3:28 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

Congrats on your accomplishment! This just helps to...

By Terry Redmond

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 1:57 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

I hope there'll be improvement in other parts of...

By Tobi-Velicia Johnson

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:59 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

With all of these tax breaks, The community deserves a...

By Larry Dowling

Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:17 PM

On: Letters

Congratulations to WHA and the Austin Chamber of...

By Valerie F. Leonard

Posted: December 21st, 2016 6:04 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

Once you choose hope everything will be possible Are...

By Jackson Martin

Posted: December 19th, 2016 8:45 AM

On: The problem with praise dancing

That look like Mookie from the barbershop!

By John Matthews

Posted: December 16th, 2016 2:56 PM

On: FBI issues $25K reward for...

Congratulations! I'm a psychologist at Lawndale...

By Patty Johnson

Posted: December 16th, 2016 12:01 PM

On: Deer Rehabilitation Services

I do agree no, low or misinformation drove our recent...

By Sherry Malone

Posted: December 15th, 2016 3:40 PM

On: The electoral college is a fair...

