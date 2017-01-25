Advertise with Austin Weekly News
Residents rise up against red light cameras

A group looking to abolish red light cameras seeks support from West Siders 

Retired officers agree with DOJ report - better training needed

The U.S. Justice Department report also recommends changes to CPD's diversity training practices  

Street beat

Jamarr Jones, 28, isn't feeling great about Trump

City, police pledge to do more about homelessness

This year, fewer homeless people were counted in West Side communities 

West Side alderman pushes a new agenda for a new year

Ald. Jason Ervin is working on creating a West Side comprehensive plan, among other goals 

Big Week

Join a book club | Enjoy some a day of puppets  

Thousands gather downtown for Women's March on Chicago
Thousands of women converge downtown during last week's Women's March on Washington, which was organized with the help of West Side women. | William Camargo/Staff
OUT AND ABOUT

BY DAWN FERENCAK

Young People United for Social and Environmental Change!

Young people united for social and environmental change in the city of Chicago.

Fathers & Families Thanksgiving Dinner

Teamwork can make the dream work!

STREETBEAT

Were you surprised that the white female Tulsa officer was quickly indicted for manslaughter in the shooting death of unarmed black man Terence Crutcher?

What are two reasons why you're supporting either Trump or Clinton?

This is the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. What are your thoughts on how the United States is fighting the war on terrorism?

SPECIAL SECTIONS

BY ADVERTISING DEPARTMENT

Austin Coming Together: Thrive 2025

Austin Coming Together: Thrive 2025

Oak Park Regional Housing Center Special Section

WEST GARFIELD PARK COMMUNITY STAKEHOLDERS

BY WEST GARFIELD PARK COMMUNITY STAKEHOLDERS

Access and Fathers Who Care Present ACCESS Austin Open House & Community Resource Fair

CAN TV Community Empowerment Show, Jan. 19th

CAN TV Community Empowerment Show, Jan. 12th

WEST SIDE BLUES

BY BONNI MCKEOWN

Larry Taylor album on the way: New generations of Chicago Blues

Larry Taylor, Killer Ray play Thursday at Columbus Park

West Side bluesmen to headline Aug. 6 fest in Douglas Park

Community Announcements

Join Commissioner Richard Boykin for Hope Friday, Dec. 23

Hope Friday will be celebrated on Dec. 23rd at MacArthur's Restaurant, 5412 W. Madison St. in Chicago.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder & Suicide Prevention

This program will also assist you in identifying non-military members who may also be experiencing PTSD from events in...

More Than a Month: In Case You Missed It...Filmscreening

His event will be held at the Oak Park Main Library, Second Floor - Veterans Room.    

More Than a Month: Post Prison Traumatic Stress Disorder

Learn about the lasting effects of incarceration on individuals and communities from The North Lawndale...

Latest Comments

Retraining should not be to hard, just treat all...

By Ruby Hutson

Posted: January 26th, 2017 1:55 AM

On: Retired officers agree with DOJ...

Hello, i go by the name Victoria Hills from USA. God...

By Victoria Hills

Posted: January 23rd, 2017 3:43 AM

On: The problem with praise dancing

Love the show! BTW, it's Colombia not Columbia.

By Marcela Trezza

Posted: January 16th, 2017 1:41 AM

On: 'La Esclava Blanca' is a...

Some slight inaccuracies in the article: The number...

By Mark Hunter

Posted: January 9th, 2017 6:29 PM

On: Nat Turner - a national hero?

I thank Michael Romain and the Austin Weekly News for...

By Valerie F. Leonard

Posted: January 4th, 2017 1:00 PM

On: Letters

Caring for 2 elderly aunts and then having to mange...

By Gloria Skaggs

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 5:12 PM

On: Under Pressure: Bell's palsy...

On behalf of The North Avenue District,...

By Judith Alexander

Posted: December 28th, 2016 2:01 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

It is Austin's time to shine! All things are...

By Qui Bella

Posted: December 27th, 2016 3:28 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

Congrats on your accomplishment! This just helps to...

By Terry Redmond

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 1:57 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

I hope there'll be improvement in other parts of...

By Tobi-Velicia Johnson

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:59 PM

On: Austin area to get special funding

